GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – WakeMed is announcing plans to open a new hospital campus in Garner. The facility will be designed to address medical and mental health needs.

The hospital system says the plan includes having a 45-bed acute care hospital and a 150-bed mental health hospital on the same campus. The site is located on more than 53 acres of land near the intersection of White Oak Road and Timber Drive East.

“The mental health and emotional well being is every bit, if not more, important than the physical health and well being. The more we can connect those two, destigmatize the need to seek help when you’re struggling, it’s going to help this community continue to be vibrant and meet the needs of all,” said

WakeMed said the campus will be on a 225-acre mixed-use development site.

The project, known as the E District, is being lead by Wycliff Development. Its a joint partnership with the Town of Garner and the Yeargan family, who owns the land. The development’s focus will be on innovation and wellness.

Gintzig said facilities like the planned Whole-person Health Campus are uncommon across the country.

“Very few have a shared campus. Very few focus on the whole person,” Gintzig said. “I don’t think you have a lot that have taken that whole person health focus on.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with a projected opening of late 2026.

WakeMed told CBS 17 their plans are being challenged by several other health facilities.