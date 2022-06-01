RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of negotiation, WakeMed is no longer part of the UnitedHealthcare in-network care, affecting thousands of patients.

WakeMed said it has been working with UnitedHealthcare to reach a new for nearly a year to reach a new contract agreement with the insurance company.

As of June 1, WakeMed is no longer considered part of the UnitedHealthcare network.

“I have personally witnessed terribly sick patients being denied insurance coverage by UnitedHealthcare while already receiving care in our Intensive Care Units,” said Dr. Seth Brody, executive vice president, chief physician executive at WakeMed.

WakeMed said it will continue negotiation efforts with UnitedHealthcare.

Also Wednesday, UnitedHealthcare said WakeMed “declined our offer to extend our current agreement, and never countered the multiple rate proposals we’ve provided since December.”

All patients may still seek treatment at any of WakeMed’s seven emergency departments. For more information on our locations, click here.

WakeMed Primary Care Physicians remain in-network for clinic visits.

UnitedHealthcare said its Veteran Affairs Community Care Network will remain in-network with WakeMed.

WakeMed has created several ways for patients to reach out for help: