WakeMed nurse arrested, charged with sex offense and kidnapping

James Christopher Webb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A nurse at WakeMed was arrested Friday and charged with a sex offense and kidnapping.

WakeMed confirmed to CBS17 that James Christopher Webb, 59, of Louisburg is employed by the hospital and was working at the time of the arrest.

According to court records, Webb is charged with first degree force sex offense and second degree kidnapping. Both charges are out of Wilson.

Webb is also charged with bringing a gun on educational property. He is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

