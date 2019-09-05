Breaking News
Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores, joining Walmart and Kroger

News

by: John Lynch and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) — Walgreens has changed its policy to prohibit the open carrying of firearms.

Walgreens announced a statement Thursday on its website, saying:

“We are joining other retailers in asking our customers to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores other than authorized law enforcement officials.”

Unlike Walmart and Kroger, Walgreens did not say in its Thursday announcement that it plans to pressure elected officials gun reform legislation. However, the company did tweet at advocacy group Moms Demand Action and its leader Shannon Watts thanking them for their work on this issue. Watts said Moms Demand had been pushing Walmart and Kroger to stop allowing open carry since 2014, and Walgreens since 2015.

It joins fellow retailers Walmart and Kroger, which announced similar policies the day before.

