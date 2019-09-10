Walmart donates $500k toward Hurricane Dorian relief

The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen from the air, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has climbed to 20. Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands released the figure Wednesday evening and warned that more fatalities were likely. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)

TAMPA (WFLA) — In response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina, South Carolina, and the Bahamas, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Walmart.org are committing up to $500,000 for recovery efforts.

Walmart says the money will go to organizations like the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army that are helping meet the needs of those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“Our customers and associates in North and South Carolina have experienced the impacts of this storm, and our hearts go out to the people of the Bahamas and the devastation they are facing there,” Julie Gehrki, vice president, philanthropy at Walmart, said.

