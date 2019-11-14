Walmart releases its Black Friday ad

(WTRF) – The Walmart Black Friday 2019 Ad has finally landed!
Doors open at 6 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving night, and you can shop the entire day online. Prices are valid all day Friday, and the online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.
Highlights from the ad include:
- Onn. 50″ Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148
- Philips 65″ Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278
- Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo $49
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case $129
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) – 38 mm $129
- Man creates ‘cat coolers’ to help feral cats escape winter cold
- Cary pilot OK after plane goes off runway in Harnett County
- Wes Hohenstein talks weather at LaFayette Elementary School
- Siblings recall Smithfield DWI crash that killed grandmother, friend
- Congressional budget spats hold back funding for North Carolina’s many HBCUs
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now