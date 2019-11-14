Walmart releases its Black Friday ad

(WTRF) – The Walmart Black Friday 2019 Ad has finally landed!

Doors open at 6 p.m. (local time) on Thanksgiving night, and you can shop the entire day online. Prices are valid all day Friday, and the online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Highlights from the ad include:

Onn. 50″ Class 4K Roku Smart TV for $148

Philips 65″ Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278

Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo $49

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $129

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) – 38 mm $129

