Walmart shoppers threaten boycott after discovering employees aren’t paid extra to work Thanksgiving

The world’s largest retailer is facing a shopper boycott after it was revealed Wednesday that Walmart doesn’t pay its staff extra to work the holidays.
Instead, the store offers employees who have to work 10% and 15% discounts, according to The Guardian. And the 15% discount is only available for two days.
“We simplified our paid time-off policies in 2016 to combine vacation, holiday, sick and personal time into one bucket. We did this to give our associates greater flexibility and more choice to use their time off when and how they want to. As part of this change, we no longer pay holiday pay. Associates can now cash out any unused PTO at the end of the year,” according to a Walmart spokesperson.
Shoppers are threatening a Walmart boycott:
