Walmart to accept EBT payment at all Raleigh grocery pickup locations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Walmart will now accept EBT payment at all 13 Raleigh grocery pickup locations, the retailer announced Tuesday.

Walmart says it is the first retailer to offer this method for online grocery pickup customers at scale.

Walmart began a pilot program in 2018 involving using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit as payment for pickup.

The retail giant is working to have more than 3,100 pickup locations open by the end of 2019.

“We are always looking at ways to make Grocery Pickup more available and accessible to customers,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of Digital Operations at Walmart. “Access to convenience and to quality, fresh groceries should not be dictated by how you pay.”

How it works:

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit Walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local Raleigh store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select “EBT card” for the payment option and a time to pick up their order.

Customers visit Walmart.com/grocery online or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local Raleigh store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select “EBT card” for the payment option and a time to pick up their order. Pickup and Pay: Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers, and a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. Customers can also check in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers, and a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. Customers can also check in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car. Payment: When the associate brings the order to the customer’s car, the customer will be asked to provide their EBT benefit card for payment.

