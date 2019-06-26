Want to be on the Walking Dead’s spin-off? Here’s your chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WNCN) — The Walking Dead is hugely popular and another spin-off is on the way. Even better? You could be a part of the cast!

The new show is filming in Richmond from July through November and it is looking for people to play various characters, specifically seeking actors with a background in movement or dance. You’re also required to have an open availability and a flexible schedule.

You don’t have to have a SAG card and all of the extra work is paid. Travel and housing are not paid for, however.

To find out more about the opportunity, click here.

