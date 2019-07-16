Want to know how to save a life? The Town of Apex offers classes to teach you

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’d like to learn how to save a life then you’re in luck — the Town of Apex will be offering a class teaching those 11 years old and up how to do that.

Described as the “perfect class for babysitters,” the American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR, First Aid & AED Training class will be offered for two days this summer for both residents and nonresidents.

The class will help attendees “Learn the lifesaving skills of CPR, from the moment of recognition to the final steps needed to save the life of an adult, infant or child.”

AED training and first aid skills will also be taught. The training will cover injury, medical and environmental emergencies.

For those who complete the class, their AHA certification will be valid for two years.

The class is limited to 10 participants and a week’s notice is required.

One class is being held Saturday from 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and the other class is being held Aug. 17 from 9:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Apex Community Center, located at 53 Hunter St.

Classes cost $100 for Apex residents and $115 for nonresidents.

Click here to view the Town’s full summer schedule.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now