ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers attempted to make contact with a wanted person, Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue.

Instead Brown ran through the residential area to evade police. He even ran across I-40 and tried to hide in the woods and an area neighborhood. 

With help from Asheville police K-9, officers found Brown hiding in a shed.

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • resist, delay, or obstruct
  • felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle
  • possession of stolen motor vehicle
  • assault on female
  • resist, delay or obstruct
  • fail to stop at red light
  • 18 counts of pre-trial release violation

He is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $627,000 bond.