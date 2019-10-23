Warrant: Durham man had a ‘sophisticated system of smuggling narcotics into various prisons’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested after investigators said he had a system for smuggling drugs into multiple prisons throughout the state of North Carolina.

On October 10, deputies arrested Eric Lamont Perry for drug trafficking and possession with intent to sell narcotics after finding drugs, money, and stolen firearms in his possession.

According to search warrants released on Wednesday, Perry would speak with inmates on the phone and use slang terms to talk about different drugs.

The warrant said Perry would tell the inmates to pay him online through Cash App, and he would talk about the drugs being “thrown over into the prison facility.”

After a search of Perry’s residence and car, authorities found letters from inmates at Lumberton Correction Center, thousands of dollars in cash, 400 strips of suboxone, 500 tabs of molly, 12 grams of meth, marijuana, as well as two stolen firearms, court documents say.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Perry does have a long criminal history across multiple states.

According to court documents obtained by CBS 17, he was charged in 1997 for rape, robbery, and breaking and entering after a series of home invasions in the Hispanic community.

However, those charges were dropped after evidence was found inadmissible.

Perry has bonded out of jail for this recent charge and will be in court on October 31.

Stanley Drewery is the past president of the State Employees Association of North Carolina and a retired North Carolina Department of Public Safety employee. He told CBS 17 that drugs and any type of contraband is a problem at prisons in North Carolina.

Drewery said with new technology, these offenders are getting more and more clever when it comes to dropping contraband in the prison yard.

“A lot of facilities are built close to highways, so individuals will throw contraband and drugs or whatever over the fences,” Drewery said.

Drewery said that a lot of other states have purchased netting to catch these items so they won’t be thrown into the prison yard and that is something they are pushing in North Carolina at this time.

He added that with a 20 percent staff vacancy rate at state prisons, this leads to an increase in contraband because you don’t have enough staff to conduct proper searches.

“It puts a huge risk on staff of assaults on any staff member,” Drewery said. “You will probably never stop it, but we can slow it down.”

