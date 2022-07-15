RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hoke County deputies are searching for a woman suspected in a prescription medication robbery on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Malinda Drive for an armed robbery. The HCSO said the victims told them someone came into their home, displayed a weapon, and demanded prescription medication.

The victims gave up their medication and the suspects ran off. The victims were not injured. Hoke County detectives were called shortly after.

After an investigation, detectives obtained warrants for a suspect identified as Clarissa Lopez.

Lopez was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony conspiracy.

HCSO did not indicate how they determined Lopez was a suspect.

The sheriff’s office is still tracking down a potential second suspect. They were described as a young black male with short dreads.

The public is asked to contact police or call 911 if they know Lopez’s whereabouts. People with information about this case, can also contact Detective McBryde or Detective Shipp at (910)875-5111.

A photo of Lopez was not immediately available.