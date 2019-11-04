Warrant: Man charged with felony for returning false merchandise at Apex Target

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex police arrested a man for falsely returning merchandise to a Target store which was not previously purchased at a Target.

Charles Powell Stewart, Jr., 19, of Jackson, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with felony obtain property false pretense on Saturday.

He was later charged on Sunday with misdemeanor larceny.

Stewart obtained a gift card in the amount of $117.96 from the Target store at Beaver Creek Commons by false pretense, according to the arrest warrant,

The merchandise Stewart was attempting to return had not actually been purchased at Target.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under an $11,000 secure bond for both offenses and is due in court on Monday.

