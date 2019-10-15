WARRANT: Now-dead inmate attacked his father with sledgehammer in SC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A warrant newly obtained by News13 suggests a now-dead inmate in Florence County attacked his father with a sledgehammer just days before his death.

Florence police previously told us that Lloyd Bradley Turner was arrested and booked into the Florence County Detention Center on October 3, on a charge of attempted murder. Police said the victim was found inside a home on Hillside Avenue with life-threatening injuries on October 2. Police also said Turner stole the victim’s vehicle, and led police on a ‘brief low speed pursuit‘ when they attempted a traffic stop. He was then arrested.

Since the incident, News13 has asked for the initial Florence Police Department incident report, a public document, but that request was denied on October 9. Police said this was due to the incident being part of an active investigation. News13 then submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to obtain the incident report but that request was also rejected. Police said on October 14 that our FOIA request was rejected due to this being an active investigation.

News13 has since learned from the arrest warrant obtained Monday that the victim in this case was Turner’s father. The warrant also suggests that Turner admitted to using a sledgehammer in the attack. The warrant goes on to say that Turner admitted that he had been planning to kill his father for two days.

The warrant also states that after the incident, Turner left the scene to buy cocaine with money taken from his father’s pocket.

Turner was then found dead in his cell on October 6, which was just three days after being booked into jail on the attempted murder charge. Turner was 45.

We have reached out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Florence County Coroner’s Office for more details surrounding Turner’s death.

We have also reached out to law enforcement to get an update on Turner’s father but have not yet received that update. His name has not been provided.

