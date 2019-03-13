Warrants offer more details on 9th district investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Search warrants made public Wednesday offer new details about the investigation into election fraud in the state’s 9th Congressional district.

CBS 17 was part of a coalition of media organizations that sought to have the warrants unsealed following the indictments of McCrae Dowless and four other people accused of working with him as part of his absentee ballot operation in Bladen County.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman took over the case a little over a year ago after Bladen County’s district attorney referred the case to her office.

The warrants show state investigators were monitoring Dowless in Bladen County in May 2018 and sought records of transactions at ATMs in Bladenboro and Elizabethtown.

Investigators with the SBI and FBI also interviewed four people both before and after the 2018 general election who told them Dowless paid them to sign people up to vote absentee. Then, they would return to those voters, take their completed ballots from them and deliver them to Dowless.

The criminal charges filed so far relate to crimes that occurred during the 2016 general election and the 2018 primary, Freeman said. She said investigators are still gathering evidence regarding the 2018 general election. She plans to present those findings to a grand jury in the coming months.

Republican Congressional candidate Mark Harris hired Dowless to help him win in Bladen County. He’s denied knowing about any illegal activity. Dowless declined to testify during the recent state Board of Elections hearing into the irregularities in the 9th district. He’s repeatedly declined to answer questions from CBS 17.

The warrants released Wednesday show investigators sought: text messages, bank records, ATM transactions, call logs and other information pertaining to Dowless as well as a political action committee he ran called Patriots for Progress.

The state “terminated the active status” of the PAC for noncompliance in September 2017, investigators wrote. However, a Bladen County commissioner candidate reported writing checks for the PAC in the 2016 and 2018 campaign cycles.

The grand jury indicted Dowless on charges of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice and illegal possession of absentee ballots.

A few hours after the search warrants were released, state lawmakers got a series of recommendations from state elections officials on how to prevent fraud related to absentee-by-mail ballots.

Kim Strach, executive director of the Board of Elections, gave legislators a list of ideas including stiffer penalties for election law violations, more funding for investigators and other election board staff, and pre-paid envelopes for voters to return their absentee ballots.

Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) asked Strach about the effectiveness of additional laws given that allegations about fraud in Bladen County had been made for years with little action taken.

“We have certainly been frustrated ourselves at times that we have been aware of activities that were particularly going on in Bladen County,” said Strach. “I personally said in the referral (to prosecutors) myself that if we didn’t do something about that, that it likely would happen again. And guess what? It did.”

Rep. Holly Grange (R-New Hanover) and several other Republican legislative leaders indicated support for several of Strach’s recommendations.

“I think the enforcement of the laws is what’s more important. I do think that strengthening the penalties is necessary,” said Grange. “Right now it’s just a slap on the wrist to commit some of these acts.”