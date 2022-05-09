RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – William Perry stopped at Kittrell Grocery on U.S. 1 South in Kittrell and bought a Bigger Spin ticket. When he scratched off the $10 ticket, he realized he had won a $200,000 prize.

“It’s like I was walking around in a trance,” Perry said. “I was in disbelief.”

He showed the ticket to his wife. Perry said they had to pinch each other to make sure it was real.

“First she had to check to make sure I was looking at it right,” Perry said. “Then she started jumping up and down screaming.”

After required tax withholdings, Perry took home $142,023.

The NC Education Lottery said he wants to put a large portion of the winnings in a money market account. He also wants to give some to his children and grandchildren.

The Bigger Spin game has five top prizes.

Players spin a giant prize wheel at a live event with earnings ranging from $400,000 to $2 million. Five $200,000 prizes can be won instantly.

Two Bigger Spin event prizes and one $200,000 prize remain to be claimed, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Scratch-off games raise more than $900 million per year for education. A $24 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, will help Warren County build a new elementary school, the NC Education Lottery reported.