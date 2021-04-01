Biden administration pushes for new economic plan, Republicans hesitant to support

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden is pushing to getting his economic plan approved to rebuild the country.

“We’re not taking anything of the table,” Legislative Affairs Lead Louisa Terrell said.

On Thursday, senior administration officials emphasized the importance of passing the American Jobs Plan.

“It’s going to make fundamentally good changes to investment in the United States and making our tax codes fairer,” Financial Reform and Consumer Protection Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said.

The administration says the plan will invest in manufacturing, research and development and create new jobs for American workers rebuilding roads and bridges.

“We currently rank 13th in the world in infrastructure. Traffic delays and congestion alone costs over $150 billion a year,” Ramamurti said.

But the president and his team don’t expect this bill to cover every need.

“Are we going to get this all done in one bill? We don’t know. It’s hard to see. It might be several,” Terrell said.

Even though the administration says it wants bipartisanship, some Republicans aren’t happy with the high price tag.

“I just wish hard-working American taxpayers would understand that everything that is going down right now is not a gift from your government. It’s a tax away from you,” Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) said.

Kelly says Americans should be hesitant.

“I have reservations about how we’re going to spend that money. It just seems like at some point, we ought to look at what is actually backing up this paper,” Kelly said.

Kelly says further U.S. debt will create a disadvantage against China, allowing that country to become a true superpower.