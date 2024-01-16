WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – We are one week away from the New Hampshire republican presidential primary, and the remaining candidates are hoping to put this race to bed.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is hoping for an upset after finishing in a disappointing third place in Iowa.

“Underestimate me because that’s always fun,” she said.

The latest polls show Haley within striking distance of former President Donald Trump who won Iowa in a landslide victory.

Instead of jetting off to New Hampshire Trump spent most of his day in a New York courtroom for a new civil damages lawsuit brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis started his day in South Carolina before making his way to New Hampshire for a town hall.

“This is an important state. I mean, because it’s a great Republican state. It’s a bigger state than the first two states,” said DeSantis about South Carolina.

He says he’s not worried about current polling in the Granite state with shows him in third place.

With Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson suspending their campaigns, it is now a three-person race in New Hampshire and all three are hoping to come out on top.