WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to service members onboard the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier on Wednesday. Austin has ordered sailors on board to remain at sea to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over into a deadlier regional conflict.

“It’s great to be here and I’m here today with a simple message and that’s just to say thank you. Thanks for your service and for your skill,” Secretary Austin said over the aircraft carrier’s intercom system.

Austin was in the region to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss several pressing topics, including to pressure Israel to scale back its military campaign in Gaza.

The U.S. has been concerned that Israel will launch a similar military operation along its northern border with Lebanon to expel Hezbollah militants there, which could potentially widen the war.

Austin ordered the crew on board the USS Gerald R Ford to the Eastern Mediterranean to be closer to Israel the day after Hamas militants stormed into Southern Israel on Oct. 7.

“The President deployed this ship and this crew to a region to send a clear message, any country or any group that might seek to widen the conflict, the message is don’t, just don’t,” Secretary Austin added.

The aircraft carrier’s crew was supposed to be home in early November. Austin thanked them and their families for the sacrifices they are making, especially over the holidays.

