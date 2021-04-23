‘We are not a match’: Man arrested for storming the Capitol after Bumble match turned him in

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A New York man was arrested for taking part in January’s deadly insurrection at the Capitol after a match on the dating app Bumble turned him, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Robert Chapman was arrested Thursday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining on restricted government property without authority for storming the Capitol on January 6.

Chapman matched with a person on Bumble on January 13, a week after the Capitol riots. In a series of messages detailed in court filings, a person alleged to be Chapman bragged about entering the Capitol during the chaos and being interviewed by journalists.

“I did storm the capitol,” Chapman allegedly said. “I made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

The person responded, “we are not a match,” to which Chapman responded, “I suppose not.”

Screenshot of alleged Bumble chat from court documents.

Court filings also detailed body camera evidence and video camera footage of Chapman in the Capitol rotunda during the insurrection.

Photo of Robert Chapman from court documents.

Prosecutors also detailed Facebook posts purportedly posted by Chapman that say he was in the Capitol.

He is among hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the November election results. Rioters battled with police, smashed windows and sent lawmakers fleeing for safety.

Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died in the violence.

You can see the full court filings below: