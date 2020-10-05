White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest member of the White House to test positive for COVID-19.

She tweeted the news early Monday saying she is not experiencing symptoms.

“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” she wrote. “Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive late last week.

Trump is 74 years old and clinically obese, putting him at higher risk of serious complications.

Melania Trump has remained at the White House as she recovers from her own bout with the virus.

The Trumps tested positive after advisor Hope Hicks revealed she had the disease.

