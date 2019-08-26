WATCH: Accused intoxicated driver slams into pickup on Washington interstate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is in critical condition and facing charges for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing into a pickup truck on the shoulder of Interstate 205 four miles north of Vancouver, Washington on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol said 61-year-old Marlene Trueax was driving a 2000 Plymouth van when she crashed into a 1994 Chevrolet pickup that was resting on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-205. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m.

The van flipped over, injuring Trueax. She was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. The driver and a passenger in the other car were injured but were not taken to the hospital.

KOIN viewer Jayson Faught shared a video of the crash. He was following behind the van when he noticed swerving and started recording, ultimately catching the entire crash on camera.

He said he saw her crash into other cars before the final crash and rollover.

“We were headed north, we were about at Sandy on 205 and she rear-ended a Honda. She just crushed it and she kept going, and that was a little odd. Like, why would you keep going,” Faught said.

He and his wife, who was in the passenger’s seat, decided to continue following her. After she crashed into the pickup and rolled over, they pulled over and ran to help.

“Those two people who got hit are so lucky to be alive,” Faught said.

The two people in the car were Nathan McGuire and his fiance Jessica Lester. Their truck had broken down so they pulled over to the shoulder and called a tow truck.

They decided to wait in the car with their seatbelts on – something that ultimately might have saved their lives.

McGuire said he saw the van coming in the rearview mirror.

“The next thing I know we’re crawling out of the car, the other van landed on its top, all these cars are pulling over. It’s pretty crazy,” he said.

McGuire is thankful they were not seriously injured but bummed his truck is wrecked.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

