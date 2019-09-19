WATCH: Cleveland Browns go viral with ‘Friends’ remake

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Following their first Monday night win of the season, the Cleveland Browns went viral for a remake of the opening title sequence of the iconic 90’s sitcom “Friends”.

Simply titled “B • R • O • W • N • S” the video features wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, cornerback Denzel Ward, safety Damarious Randall, guard Joel Bitonio and center J.C. Tretter.

B • R • O • W • N • S (2019) pic.twitter.com/sMyCJYHj0w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019

The team posted the 48-second video on social media late Monday night, after the Browns earned their first win of the 2019 season against the New York Jets.

The six team members are seen dancing to the unforgettable “I’ll Be There For You” theme song.

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of our Friends video 📸 » https://t.co/YnHJc33n5r pic.twitter.com/7fpgnkGgS1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the video has received over 3 million views on Twitter, has been shared over 25,000 times on Facebook and has over 300,000 views on Instagram.

