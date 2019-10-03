WATCH: Florida deputy delivers couple’s baby during traffic stop

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — A traffic stop brought on a new experience for a Florida deputy and a new life into the world.

Collier County Sheriff deputy Robert Pounds pulled over a car on Tuesday for speeding.

The car going was 63 in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. The driver immediately explained the reason for his urgency, telling the deputy his wife was in labor, and the baby’s head is visible.

Deputy Pounds grabbed his gloves and a blanket from his car and within moments of walking to the passenger side door, he heard a baby crying.

The woman delivered a healthy baby girl. A short time later, an ambulance arrived to take both mom and baby to the hospital.

Deputy Pounds said delivering a baby during a traffic stop is a first in his 26-year career.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now