WATCH: Lady Gaga falls off stage after fan tries to pick her up

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Lady Gaga might be nursing a boo boo.

The performer fell off the stage during a performance Thursday night in Las Vegas, ET reports.

The pop star apparently invited an audience member onstage during her show at the Park Theater at Park MGM before things took a turn for the worse.

Another fan captured video of the fan picking up Lady Gaga as she wraps her legs around his waist.

Moments later, the man appears to stumble and both he and Gaga fall down.

However, it didn’t appear to be a serious issue, as Gaga got back onstage and was singing and dancing as usual.

No official word on whether Gaga or the fan were hurt.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

