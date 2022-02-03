WATCH: Law enforcement escorting bodies of fallen Bridgewater College officers home from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities from across the Commonwealth gathered in Roanoke Thursday afternoon to escort the bodies of the Bridgewater College campus officers who died in Tuesday’s shooting back home.

According to officials, the procession for Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John E. Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson was scheduled to leave from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science’s Western Office at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 and head back to Bridgewater along I-81.

“The escort will take these fallen officers home to Bridgewater to honor the sacrifice they made while protecting the students and staff, and the community of Bridgewater,” Virginia State Police said.

The two campus officers were allegedly shot and killed by 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

In an update on Wednesday, Feb. 2, authorities announced Campbell has been charged with:

One felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer

One felony count of first-degree murder

One felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within three years

One felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons

One felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Bridgewater College President David Bushman said Painter and Jefferson were close friends, known on campus as the “dynamic duo.”

“John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do,” Bushman said in a message to the Bridgewater College community on Tuesday.