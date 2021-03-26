Watch: Motive in Boulder King Soopers shooting still unclear

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department provided an update on Friday on the mass shooting that left 10 people dead on Monday.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said that over the last five days, 26 law enforcement agencies have assisted in the investigation. 167 individuals have worked over 3,000 hours on this investigation over the last five days.

At this time, a motive is still unclear.

The officer that exchanged gunfire with the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

A Ruger AR-556 was allegedly used by the suspect in the shooting on Monday, according to BPD. The pistol was legally purchased by the suspect. A 9-millimeter handgun was also recovered from the suspect, but investigators do not believe the gun was used.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said more lives would have been lost if it wasn’t for the police response.

“Police charged into the store immediately and faced a significant amount of gunfire. They absolutely saved lives and put their own lives at risk. There was significant danger to people in the store and the community: That danger ended with the response of law enforcement,” shared Dougherty.

The suspect in the shooting, Ahmad Alissa, faces 10 charges of first degree murder and one charge of attempted first degree murder. Additional charges of attempted murder in the first degree will be filed soon, according to the district attorney’s office.

Funeral plans were announced Thursday for officer Eric Talley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, Colorado.

Funerals are also being planned for the other victims who lost their lives in Monday’s shooting.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this crime to submit them online or, if you have images, video or other information, you can submit that to www.fbi.gov/bouldershooting

You can also call the tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.