WATCH: Police therapy dog caught ‘red-pawed’ stealing gifts

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Franklin Police Department said its therapy dog couldn’t contain himself in a room full of toys destined for the Santa Foundation.

The dog – Ben Franklin – was caught stealing the gifts destined for children in need and bringing him back to his “lair”.

Ben Franklin is a 1-year-old golden retriever who assists in the schools, with the senior center, and other community events.

