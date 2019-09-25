WATCH: Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone to inmate in jail

CLEVELAND-AKRON, OH (WNCN/CNN Newsource) – Authorities in Ohio have released stunning video showing what officials say is contraband being dropped to jail inmates by a drone.

It happened at the Cuyahoga County Jails’s Euclid Annex back in July. The surveillance footage shows inmates in an outdoor rec area.

In the video, one of the inmates looks up at something off camera, then dashes forward, trying to catch an object falling from above.

The object hits the ground, and the inmate is seen picking it up, hiding in his shirt, and walking off.

According to authorities, the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cell phone.

At this time, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now