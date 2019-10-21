WATCH: Video shows suitcase with body inside being dropped in dumpster

PUEBLO, Colo. (Nexstar)— A body was found inside a suitcase in a Pueblo dumpster, police said Thursday.
According to the Pueblo Police Department, about 9:23 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 3906 Ivywood Ln. on a report of a suspicious suitcase in a dumpster.
“Officers were unable to look completely into the suitcase but determined that detectives would be called to assist in processing the contents of the suitcase,” PPD said.
When detectives arrived, they found a human body inside the suitcase.
The person’s identity is unknown, but police released a photo of a distinctive tattoo found on the female victim’s thigh.
A photo of the tattoo found on the thigh of the female found dead in a suitcase.
PPD says it is actively following leads in the case.
No information about a suspect was released.
If you have information about the suspect, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.
