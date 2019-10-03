Water contamination sickens Middle Creek HS football players

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Middle Creek High School students were sickened due to water contamination at a recent football practice, according to Wake County Public School System spokesperson Lisa Luten.

Any students who feel unwell are encouraged to go to the emergency room and have blood tests done.

“This is a safety precaution recommended by the toxicologist at poison control, if a child is still sick from the water,” an email from Luten read.

The North Carolina Poison Control Center can be reached at 704-355-4000.

