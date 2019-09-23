Water main break closes Holloway St. in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A key road in Durham was shut down Monday afternoon after a water main break, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. along Holloway Street, which is N.C. 98, according to the North Carolina DOT.

The road is closed near U.S. 70 eastbound off-ramp as crews work on repairing the water line.

Officials estimate the road should reopen by midnight Monday.

Some drivers exiting U.S. 70 are being allowed to loop back in one lane on Holloway Street at the scene of the water main break.

A detour has been set up in the area:

N.C. 98 eastbound drivers should use N. Miami Blvd. to East Geer Street to Cheek Road to U.S. 70 east to N.C. 98/Holloway Street.

N.C. 98 westbound drivers should follow US 70 west to Cheek Road to East Geer Street to N. Miami Blvd. to N.C. 98/Holloway Street.

