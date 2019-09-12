Water main break closes streets, businesses in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Durham residents were puzzled Wednesday afternoon when a water main break caused a some road closures in the area.

“It is unusual that it’s so empty,” said Susan Scott. She lives in the American Tobacco campus in downtown Durham. She didn’t know what was going on when she saw streets closed near Blackwell Street and Jackie Robinson Drive.

“I have never seen it this quiet.”

Durham officials sent out the traffic alert around 1 p.m. Wednesday. It said a water main break near the intersection. Some business closed, in addition to streets.

“It’s very unfortunate for the places that weren’t able to stay open,” said Ann Hopkins.

She said she was visiting from Moore County on Wednesday night and had an event at a nearby business.

“We might have to re-think our whole evening,” she said.

Hopkins and Scott said they hope the break is fixed soon.

Durham officials said the area around Blackwell Street and Jackie Robinson Drive would remain closed overnight. It’s not yet known when the area will reopen.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now