Water main break disrupts service in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A water main break is disrupting service Wednesday for customers in Hillsborough, the Town said.
Customers in the southeastern part of Hillsborough may be affected by the outage after a 12-inch main was damaged near Highway 86 and Waterstone Drive.
A crew was installing “communication utilities” when the line was hit, the Town said.
Repairs are underway and expected to take six to eight hours.
Water has been turned off in the following areas while repairs are made:
- N.C. 86 at from Waterstone Drive to New Hope Church Road
- Woods Edge Mobile Home Park
- New Hope Elementary School
- Stanback Middle School
This story will be updated.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- New Mexico man accused of animal abuse after cat tests positive for meth
- LGBTQ history to be taught in all Illinois public schools starting next year
- CEOs rake in 940% more than 40 years ago, while average workers earn 12% more
- Major storm response could be impacted as NCDOT is forced to lay off up to 1,100 workers
- 70,000 people sign petition to rename Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower: ‘President Barack H. Obama Avenue’