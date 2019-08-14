Water main break disrupts service in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A water main break is disrupting service Wednesday for customers in Hillsborough, the Town said.

Customers in the southeastern part of Hillsborough may be affected by the outage after a 12-inch main was damaged near Highway 86 and Waterstone Drive.

A crew was installing “communication utilities” when the line was hit, the Town said.

Repairs are underway and expected to take six to eight hours.

Water has been turned off in the following areas while repairs are made:

  • N.C. 86 at from Waterstone Drive to New Hope Church Road
  • Woods Edge Mobile Home Park
  • New Hope Elementary School
  • Stanback Middle School

This story will be updated.

