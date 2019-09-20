Water main break slows late-night traffic on major Raleigh roadway

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a water main break Thursday night slowed down traffic near Glenwood Avenue and Brier Creek Parkway.

The break happened around 9:47 p.m. City of Raleigh crews are at the scene working, police said.

It wasn’t known when the break would be fixed and water would be cleared from the roadway.

