Breaking News
2 Wake County detention officers fired for assaulting inmate, sheriff says

Water main rupture closes Wake Forest intersection

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police generic_134180

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A water main break Thursday afternoon has closed the intersection of Wingate Street and Stadium Drive in Wake Forest, town officials said.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department is on scene and residents near the area may experience low to no water pressure until a fix is in place.

The work is expected to be completed by 2 a.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss