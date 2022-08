RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute.

Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials.

The lane and intersection are expected to reopen after 7 p.m. on Friday, officials said.

And if you’re parking in the area, be aware that “parking restriction will be enforced in designated areas,” officials stated.