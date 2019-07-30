Wayfair pop-up shop to open at Streets at Southpoint in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Wayfair, one of the world’s largest online home goods stores, is coming to Durham.

The Wayfair Decor and Inspiration Shop is set to open at The Streets at Southpoint on Thursday, August 1st. It’s only set to be available for 90 days, closing on Thursday, October 31st.

The pop-up will be located at Center Court near Cole Haan.

“The Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will provide our customers a place to go for home ideas and inspiration as well as the chance to shop over 250 budget-friendly and eclectic decor items to purchase in-shop for the first time ever,” Courtney Lawrie, director of brand marketing at Wayfair, said in a press release.

Items in the shop will include living room wall art, throw pillows, and candles. Because the pop-up spans the summer to fall transition, end of summer lounging items and seasonal kitchen elements for hosting Sunday night football to Thanksgiving will all be for sale.

Products will be continuously changing over the course of the pop-up, so new items will be featured regularly.

According to a press release, Wayfair will have a “curated selection of easy home updates” and give customers the chance to “learn more about their endless options for every space, style, and budget.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now