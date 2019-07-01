Wayne County Animal Services offering some free adoptions after they hit full capacity

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County Animal Services are at full capacity. To help encourage people to adopt, the shelter is advertising a special.

The Goldsboro shelter is now offering some adoptions free of charge! The only condition is that the dog or cat has to have been at the shelter for 30 days or more.

The incentive includes age appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter for your potential pet, and a microchip.

They posted the news on their Facebook page along with a link to view available pets.

