RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With gas prices at more than $4 per gallon, it’s putting a serious dent in people’s pocketbooks but there are places where you can cut back and save money?

Experts suggest tracking how you spend your money with a budget app, packing your lunch rather than eating out, or staying away from the vending machine at work.

CBS 17 asked Jessica Richardson where she’s cutting costs.

“Starbucks has definitely been put on hold,” said Richardson. “We moved closer to my son’s school where it’s almost walking distance so that’s super helpful.”

For Steven Goldman and his family, he said they’re not going to eat out as much.

“Hurricanes are in the playoffs so we’re gonna go to a playoff game, we’re gonna spend money there but probably not go out to dinner,” Goldman said.

NerdWallet.com said you may want to start carrying cash again because some gas stations offer a cash price that’s cheaper than if you pay with a card.