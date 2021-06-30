WCPSS hosts drive-thru job fair for bus drivers

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public School System is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday to fill open positions for bus drivers.
Registration is not required but you will need to bring your North Carolina Driver’s License in order to begin the screening process.
Participants are invited to drive through any of the following locations from 9 a.m. until noon on June 30 to meet Transportation Team members and learn more about becoming a school bus driver for the county.
- Millbrook High (1820 Capital Blvd, Raleigh 27604)
- Rolesville High (1009 E. Young St., Rolesville 27571)
- Sanderson High (5500 Dixon Dr., Raleigh 27609)
- Wake Forest Middle (1800 S. Main Street, Wake Forest 27587)
- Wakefield High (2200 Wakefield Pines Dr., Raleigh 27614)
- Rock Quarry Road Complex (1551 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh)
- East Wake High (5101 Rolesville Rd., Wendell)
- Knightdale High (100 Bryan Chalk Lane, Knightdale 27545)
- Southeast Raleigh High (2600 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh 27610)
- Fuquay High (201 Bengal Blvd., Fuquay Varina 27526)
- Garner High (2101 Spring Drive, Garner 27529)
- Holly Springs High (5329 Cass Holt Rd., Holly Springs 27540)
- Leesville High (8410 Pride Way, Raleigh 27613)
- South Garner High (8228 Hebron Church Rd, Garner 27529)
- Willow Springs (1704 Honeycutt Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526)
- Apex High (1501 Laura Duncan Rd., Apex 27502)
- Apex Friendship High (7801 Humie Olive Rd., Apex 27502)
- Cary Middle (1111 SE Maynard Rd. Cary 27511)
- Green Hope High (2500 Carpenter Upchurch Rd., Cary 27519)
- Green Level High (7600 Roberts Rd., Apex 27519)
- Panther Creek High (6770 McCrimmon Pkwy, Cary 27519)