“We want justice!” Dozens honor life of 15-year-old killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – “We want justice” was the message as dozens gathered in Durham to honor another life lost to violence and shootings in the city.

The victim of this shooting was a 15-year-old boy and the group says they’re tired of seeing children gunned down in their neighborhoods.

By foot, bike or car, dozens marching, chanting and pleading for the violence in Durham to stop.

“How can you sleep when something like this happened in your city,” says Maggie Lewis, a Community activist. “Everybody’s just quiet because there’s fear, they’re scared but it could’ve been at your door.”

The group of nearly 50 marching to the police department in honor of 15 year old Michael Harris. A teen known for his love of cooking and basketball.

He was gunned down outside of the Seven Oaks Apartment Complex last month. The gunman is still on the loose. It’s an unsettling reality that keeps Michaels mother Kenita Stubbs up at night.

“There haven’t been any arrests and I’m not just gonna sit on allowing my sons death to go in vain so I’m fighting for justice,” says Stubbs.

Nearly 200 people have been shot in Durham so far this year. Kenita never expected her son to be one of them.

She hopes the pictures of him plastered on posters are the last that have to be displayed in Durham.

“Turn things around while you still can, before it’s you, before it’s your family member, before it’s someone that you love dearly.”

The group says they’ll keep speaking out until the violence in Durham stops.

If you have any information about this shooting you’re asked to contact police.