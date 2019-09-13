WEB EXTRA: Baby girl born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighing 9 pounds 11 ounces

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Wednesday a Southaven, Mississippi, couple celebrated the birth of their daughter who has a rather unique distinction.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown September 11 at 9:11p.m. weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Christina’s mom and dad, Cametrione Malone-Brown and Justin Brown, said the doctor exclaimed, “I’ve got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11!”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now