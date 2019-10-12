Wedding-goers ‘gang-tackled’ shooter at church, 2 wounded by gunfire

PELHAM, New Hampshire (CNN) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a New Hampshire church Saturday morning.

It happened at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, which is close to the state’s border with Massachusetts.

A wedding was taking place at the time, with about 40 people in attendance. Guests at the wedding were able to subdue the shooter until authorities arrived and took him into custody.

Police have not confirmed a motive in the shooting, but they do not believe it was random. They recovered a handgun at the scene.

The injured man and woman were taken to area hospitals. Some other guests were treated at the church for minor injuries. Nobody was killed in the incident.

