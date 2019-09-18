Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – September 18 honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese, aka National Cheeseburger Day, according to the National Day Calendar.

There are many theories about the beginning of the cheeseburger, dating back to the 1920s.

The National Day Calendar says one story suggests that Lionel Sternberger is the inventor of the cheeseburger. It is rumored that back in 1926, while working at his father’s Pasadena, California sandwich shop, The Rite Spot, Lionel dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger during an experiment.

But, there are a few other claims, too:

A cheeseburger appeared on a 1928 menu at O’Dell’s, a Los Angeles, California, restaurant, which listed a cheeseburger, smothered with chili, for 25 cents.

Kaelin’s Restaurant – Louisville, Kentucky, says it invented the cheeseburger in 1934.

Denver, Colorado – 1935 – A trademark for the name “cheeseburger” was awarded to Louis Ballast of the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In.

According to its archives, Gus Belt, founder of Steak n’ Shake, applied for a trademark on the word “cheeseburger” in the 1930s.

While trying to pinpoint the origin of the cheeseburger may be a little difficult, celebrating National Cheeseburger day isn’t. Just grill up your own or visit your favorite burger joint!

