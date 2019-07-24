Wednesday’s ‘Bold and Beautiful’ to air overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday’s episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful” that was preempted by Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress is set to air overnight.
The episode will air at 2:08 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday’s episode of “The Young and the Restless” was not affected by the CBS Special Report.
