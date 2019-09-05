Wegmans asking customers to not openly carry firearms in their stores

1  of  2
RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Wegmans took to social media this afternoon saying they, “prefer customers not openly carry firearms” into their stores.

In the tweet, Wegmans said there’s nothing more important than the safety of their customers and employees.

They added, “The sight of someone with a gun can be alarming, and we don’t want anyone to feel that way at Wegmans.”

Wegmans Food Markets is set to open at Midtown East shopping center in Raleigh at the end of September.

