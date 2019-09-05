Breaking News
VIDEO: Tornado hits Emerald Isle causing major damage
1  of  3
Live Now
LIVE CBS 17 coverage of Hurricane Dorian Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian from WFLA CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  26
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Chatham County Schools Clayton Town Govt Offices Crosscreek Charter School Durham Nativity School Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Johnston Co. Govt Offices Meredith College Nash Community College NC Museum of Art NC Museum of Natural Sciences Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson Co. Govt Offices Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Hope Mills Govt. Offices

Burglar cooks breakfast, tells resident ‘go back to sleep’

Weird news
Posted: / Updated:

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a burglar broke into a Florida home, cooked himself an early morning meal and told the resident there to “go back to sleep.”

The home’s occupant told investigators he awoke to discover the man cooking and eating sometime after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Fox 13 in Tampa reported the burglar ran from the house when the resident called 911. Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tracked down the suspect in a wooded and swampy area behind the home.

Deputies said Gavin Crim, a 19-year-old Marine, allegedly entered the home through an unlocked rear door.

An arrest report mentioned that the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss