Giraffe still missing after 2 escape from truck in Thailand

Weird news
Posted: / Updated:

BANGKOK (AP) — Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand?

Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught.

The pair were being transported Tuesday from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.

Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.

A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road during daytime, while another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush, with vehicles passing in the background.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss